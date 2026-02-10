Waterway Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 362,983 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 362,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,000. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMDE. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

