Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $4.61 Million in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF $ELFY

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 4.82% of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,845,000.

Get ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF alerts:

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.8%

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54.

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.1186 dividend. This is an increase from ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

(Free Report)

The ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the underlying index, which focuses on companies involved in the electrification infrastructure sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.