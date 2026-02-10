iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG is Broadview Financial Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Broadview Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.1% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.