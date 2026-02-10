Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 23,669 Shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF $NBSM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.06% of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 173,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $27.28.

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NBSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap companies aligned with the Russell 2000 and Midcap Index. NBSM was launched on Mar 20, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

