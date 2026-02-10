Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases New Shares in IREN Limited $IREN

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IREN by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,743,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in IREN by 14.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IREN by 3.0% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. IREN Limited has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.45). IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IREN. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of IREN to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

