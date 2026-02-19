India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.58 and traded as low as $14.01. India Fund shares last traded at $14.0290, with a volume of 231,951 shares traded.
India Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.
India Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.8%.
Institutional Trading of India Fund
About India Fund
The India Fund, Inc (NYSE: IFN) is a closed-end management investment company incorporated in Maryland. It seeks to provide shareholders with long-term growth of capital, as well as current income. The fund trades on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to equity markets in India through a diversified portfolio of Indian companies.
IFN invests primarily in equity securities of companies organized or domiciled in India, including common stocks, depositary receipts and other equity-related instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than India Fund
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.