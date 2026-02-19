Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as low as C$2.56. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 2,468 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.03.

Tree Island Steel Ltd operates in the steel business. It is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of steel wire and related products for a range of applications. It offers products such as bulk nails, stucco reinforcing products, concrete reinforcing mesh, fencing, and other fabricated wire products. The firm groups its products into the following: Industrial, Commercial, Agricultural, Construction, and Residential Construction. Key revenue is derived from the Industrial segment. The products are offered under Tree Island, Halsteel, K-Lath, True spec, Toughstrand, and Stucco-rite brands.

