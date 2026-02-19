Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.30 and traded as low as $71.2180. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $73.4625, with a volume of 3,066 shares trading hands.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 4.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer is a global information services company that provides expert solutions and software to professionals in the healthcare, tax and accounting, governance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. Its offerings combine authoritative content with advanced workflows and analytics to help organizations improve efficiency, manage risk and comply with regulatory requirements. Customers rely on Wolters Kluwer’s platforms for critical functions such as clinical decision support, tax preparation, audit and financial reporting, legal research and regulatory intelligence.

In healthcare, Wolters Kluwer delivers evidence-based clinical decision tools, medical reference materials and electronic health record integrations designed to support patient safety and quality outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.