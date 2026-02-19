Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $12.10. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.1550, with a volume of 1,095,210 shares.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.0%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.0%.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GOF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified, non-diversified or interval fund (as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940). The fund commenced operations in February 2012 with a primary objective of seeking a high level of total return, consisting of both income and capital appreciation, through a flexible, opportunistic investment approach.
The fund’s core strategy focuses on investing across the capital structure of both debt and equity securities.
