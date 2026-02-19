Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $12.10. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.1550, with a volume of 1,095,210 shares.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GOF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified, non-diversified or interval fund (as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940). The fund commenced operations in February 2012 with a primary objective of seeking a high level of total return, consisting of both income and capital appreciation, through a flexible, opportunistic investment approach.

The fund’s core strategy focuses on investing across the capital structure of both debt and equity securities.

