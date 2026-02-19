Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $3.30. Ideal Power shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 11,781 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ideal Power

Ideal Power Trading Down 1.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

The firm has a market cap of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the second quarter valued at $54,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Ideal Power in the third quarter valued at $785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ideal Power by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc, based in Austin, Texas, specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced power conversion solutions for a range of energy applications. The company’s core technology is its proprietary Coupled Power Delivery (CPD) architecture, which enables efficient bi-directional conversion between DC and DC, as well as DC and AC power streams. These solutions are widely applied in renewable energy systems, energy storage, microgrids, and electric mobility platforms.

Ideal Power’s product lineup includes bi-directional DC converters, solid-state transformers, and intelligent power controllers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.