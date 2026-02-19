Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and traded as low as GBX 0.18. Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.18, with a volume of 224,529 shares.

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

