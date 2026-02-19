Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,140.27 and traded as low as GBX 2,075. Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2,160, with a volume of 7,032 shares.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £413.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,080.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,140.27.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL, AIM:CMCL) is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 37%, up to 80,000 ounces.
The Company is listed in New York and London with a current Market Capitalisation of U$174m. Caledonia’s flagship asset is the Blanket Gold Mine in Zimbabwe, Caledonia has a prime position in Zimbabwe, one of the last gold frontiers in Africa with substantial exploration potential.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.