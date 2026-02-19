Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Porsche Automobil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil Stock Up 0.4%
About Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, trading in the United States as an OTC ADR under the symbol POAHY, is a German publicly traded holding company whose principal business activity is managing long-term equity investments in the global automotive sector. The company’s core asset is a majority economic interest and significant voting control in Volkswagen AG, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. Through this stake, Porsche Automobil takes an active governance role across Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche AG.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Porsche Automobil
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.