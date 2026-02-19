Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Porsche Automobil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, trading in the United States as an OTC ADR under the symbol POAHY, is a German publicly traded holding company whose principal business activity is managing long-term equity investments in the global automotive sector. The company’s core asset is a majority economic interest and significant voting control in Volkswagen AG, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. Through this stake, Porsche Automobil takes an active governance role across Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche AG.

