Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) Head to Head Comparison

AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AYRO and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AYRO N/A -1,213.64% -88.32% Ford Motor -4.37% 10.16% 1.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AYRO and Ford Motor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AYRO $5,426.00 312.25 -$1.75 million ($37.07) -0.07 Ford Motor $187.27 billion 0.29 -$8.18 billion ($2.06) -6.73

AYRO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor. Ford Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AYRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AYRO and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AYRO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ford Motor 2 11 3 1 2.18

Ford Motor has a consensus target price of $13.02, indicating a potential downside of 6.03%. Given Ford Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than AYRO.

Volatility & Risk

AYRO has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of AYRO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of AYRO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ford Motor beats AYRO on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AYRO

Ayro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. The company also offers vehicles as an alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and designs and develops AYRO Vanish fleet of low speed electric vehicle. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

