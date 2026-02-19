Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.66 and traded as high as GBX 325. Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 321.98, with a volume of 73,532 shares trading hands.

Griffin Mining Stock Up 1.2%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £577.45 million, a PE ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited (“Griffin” or “the Company”) is a mining and investment company, incorporated in Bermuda in 1988 whose shares were admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) in 1997.

The major asset of the Company is an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (“Hebei Hua Ao”) through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (“China Zinc”), which holds licences, the operating mine and processing facilities (the “Caijiaying Mine”) near Zhangjiakou City in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”).

