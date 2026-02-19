SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) Short Interest Update

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,905,719 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 9,786,010 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,491,460 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,491,460 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SES AI from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SES AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SES AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

SES AI Price Performance

Insider Activity at SES AI

Shares of NYSE SES opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. SES AI has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $622.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,253,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,215. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $823,000 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SES AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SES AI during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in SES AI in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SES AI in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

