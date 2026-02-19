Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $9.38

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.3750.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,179,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,784,000 after buying an additional 571,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,753,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,653,000 after acquiring an additional 513,641 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,369,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $41,332,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $44,295,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset?managing upper?upscale extended?stay and premium?branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long?term cash flows through franchise agreements and third?party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high?growth secondary markets.

