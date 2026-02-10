Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $90,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,366 shares in the company, valued at $359,615.34. This represents a 20.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 26.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 886.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

