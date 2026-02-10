Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.315-0.315 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of 0.000.

Shimano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc, traded over-the-counter under the symbol SMNNY, is a Japan-based manufacturer best known for its high-performance cycling components and fishing tackle. Headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, the company operates two primary business segments: bicycle parts and fishing equipment. Within the cycling segment, Shimano produces an extensive range of drivetrains, derailleurs, shifters, brake systems, wheelsets and pedals for road, mountain and urban bicycles, catering to both professional athletes and recreational riders.

