S&CO Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,345 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GFL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 3.7% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 63.0% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.75 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

