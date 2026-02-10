Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Buys 103,860 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 10.2% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,522,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,412,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,904,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

