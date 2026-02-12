Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $965.00 and last traded at $977.6110, with a volume of 12608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $867.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group set a $917.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.48.

Equinix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $783.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $787.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total value of $2,115,774.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,658.94. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total value of $1,072,065.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,391.75. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $15,281,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 544,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Equinix by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 483,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,193,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 485,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.