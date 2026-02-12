Barclays Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $140.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Shares of PAYC traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.13. 1,734,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,898. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.32.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.79 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,747.02. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 946.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

