Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM is Integrity Financial Corp WA’s 4th Largest Position

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF makes up 3.9% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned 0.47% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLQM opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

