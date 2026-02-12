Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $128.77 on Monday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $2,313,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,274,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,434,589.52. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: BTIG raised its price target from $125 to $140 and reiterated a buy rating, and other outlets report recent analyst upgrades that helped push WMT to a new 52?week high — a driver of near?term upside as momentum and analyst sentiment attract buyers.

Institutional buying: Fisher Asset Management materially increased its Walmart stake, signaling confidence from a large investor and supporting share demand. Institutional flows can sustain rallies and validate valuation at higher multiples.

Analyst bullishness on long?term growth/valuation: Mizuho and other analysts published bullish forecasts and pieces arguing WMT's steady sales growth, market?share gains and higher?margin businesses justify a premium multiple — supporting investor conviction at current levels.

Omnichannel and next?gen stores: Coverage of Walmart's Jacksonville Supercenter highlights execution on faster delivery, improved store layouts and digital integration — long?term positives but benefits will play out over quarters. These initiatives underpin the growth story but don't remove near?term volatility.

Macro retail data mixed: December retail sales were flat, which is a caution for consumer spending trends; analysts still list Walmart among value winners if shoppers "trade down," so macro data is a watch item rather than an immediate verdict.

Competitive landscape: Kroger's hiring of Greg Foran (ex?Walmart U.S.) adds a credible competitor focused on store execution; this raises the strategic stakes but is a longer?term competitive dynamic.

Estée Lauder lawsuit over counterfeit marketplace listings: Estée Lauder sued Walmart alleging third?party sellers sold counterfeit premium beauty brands and that Walmart facilitated those sales. Legal exposure, potential damages, and reputational risk could pressure shares if the case leads to material liability or forces costly marketplace changes.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

