Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Head to Head Comparison

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $39.07 million 5.41 -$6.07 million ($0.08) -57.00 Outset Medical $120.07 million 0.69 -$127.98 million ($13.05) -0.35

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Outset Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KORU Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outset Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -9.49% -22.43% -13.86% Outset Medical -73.12% -71.37% -30.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KORU Medical Systems and Outset Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 1 1 3 1 2.67 Outset Medical 1 1 2 1 2.60

KORU Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 34.32%. Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 134.95%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Outset Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

