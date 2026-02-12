Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SES. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.75 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$18.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.67. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$21.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma. These facilities provide processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; the processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal. The Environmental and Fluid Management segment includes a network of landfill disposal facilities; onsite abandonment, remediation, and reclamation management; a suite of comprehensive environmental management solutions.

