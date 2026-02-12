Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.1111.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

