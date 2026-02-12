Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 179,979 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,979 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,013,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $21,944,208,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,686,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,607,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alphabet by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,547,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,524.48. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,067,086 shares of company stock valued at $105,184,255. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets and maintained buy ratings (Arete to $405, New Street to $380, President Capital to $375, Daiwa to $380), which supports upside expectations from analysts. Arete Research price target New Street Research price target
- Positive Sentiment: EU antitrust regulators gave unconditional approval for Google’s $32B Wiz cybersecurity acquisition, removing a major regulatory overhang on the deal. Reuters: Wiz approval
- Positive Sentiment: Google is testing new shopping ad formats inside Search AI mode and Gemini, which could expand high-margin ad inventory and diversify monetization. PYMNTS: Shopping feature
- Positive Sentiment: Google participated in a large funding round for humanoid robotics startup Apptronik, signaling continued strategic investment in robotics/AI ecosystems. Reuters: Apptronik funding
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a Buy and other outlets (Zacks, CNBC coverage) continue to highlight Alphabet as a structural AI/cloud beneficiary — supporting longer-term conviction even as near-term volatility persists. JPMorgan reiteration
- Negative Sentiment: Alphabet significantly increased bond issuance (initial $20B, later reports of >$30B) and is pursuing very long-dated debt (reports of 100?year paper) to fund massive AI infrastructure and acquisitions — investors worry this signals heavy near-term cash burn and margin pressure from capex. Reuters: $20B bonds WSJ: 100-year bond
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile criticism and skepticism surfaced (e.g., Michael Burry commentary, media pieces suggesting 100?year bonds reflect risk), amplifying investor concern about the financing move. Finbold: Burry comment
- Negative Sentiment: Privacy/regulatory headlines: report that Google handed personal and financial data of a student-journalist to ICE, plus an EU publishers’ complaint over AI Overviews, raise legal/regulatory risk that could pressure reputational and compliance costs. TechCrunch: data to ICE Reuters: publishers complaint
Alphabet Stock Performance
GOOGL opened at $310.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
