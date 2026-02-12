Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Cut to Hold at Freedom Capital

Freedom Capital lowered shares of Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $43.00 price objective on Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Eagle Financial Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $43.00 price target on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of EFSI stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $207.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.20. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 95.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 306,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 157,331 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,777,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 2,935.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Financial Services by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Eagle Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,849,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: EFSI) is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

