Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.47.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $311.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day moving average is $274.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,864 shares of company stock worth $105,985,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

