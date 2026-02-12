Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $366.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $351.00 to $366.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTW. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.57.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $280.09 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $277.54 and a 12 month high of $352.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 16.53%.Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $651,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,570,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,959,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.