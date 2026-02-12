Savant Capital LLC Invests $676,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock opened at $178.14 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.18 and its 200-day moving average is $178.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.20.

Insider Activity

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,515. This represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,668.80. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

