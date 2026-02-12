Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target at $6.40

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JRVR. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,671,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,785 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. James River Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $302.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

