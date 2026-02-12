APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.3478.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

APA stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.74. APA has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in APA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

