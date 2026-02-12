Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Babcock International Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,338 to GBX 1,554 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,670 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,670 target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAB

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

BAB opened at GBX 1,316 on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.94 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,527. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,350.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,208.71.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 28.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Babcock International Group will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.