Head-To-Head Survey: Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) & Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Strength and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Strength -202.03% -152.27% -32.49% Marriott Vacations Worldwide 3.44% 11.44% 2.83%

Volatility & Risk

Interactive Strength has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.6% of Interactive Strength shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Interactive Strength shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Interactive Strength and Marriott Vacations Worldwide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Strength $5.38 million 0.37 -$34.93 million ($22.64) -0.02 Marriott Vacations Worldwide $4.97 billion 0.39 $218.00 million $4.46 12.43

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Interactive Strength. Interactive Strength is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott Vacations Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Interactive Strength and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Strength 1 0 0 2 3.00 Marriott Vacations Worldwide 5 1 4 0 1.90

Interactive Strength currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 493.67%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus price target of $61.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Interactive Strength’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Interactive Strength is more favorable than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Interactive Strength on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance. It also provides video on-demand classes, and personal training and expert health coaching services. The company sells its products through retail stores, as well as online. Interactive Strength Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Vacation Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through Interval International, and Aqua-Aston business brands. Further, it provides financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products, and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

