Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 38.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Evercore upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.55.

NYSE LYV opened at $151.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.18. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.87.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

