Arista Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $32,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.