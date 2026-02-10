Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.462-1.462 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.0 billion-$137.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.8 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura raised Honda Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $34.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 16.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company’s core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world’s leading producers by volume and model breadth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.