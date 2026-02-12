TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TIM had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 92,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,875. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TIM has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $27.74.

TIM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 878.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 333,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the third quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TIM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIMB shares. Zacks Research raised TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.60 price target on shares of TIM in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TIM from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

