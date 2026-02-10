Invesco Building & Construction ETF $PKB Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.65% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States building and construction companies. These are companies that are primarily engaged in providing construction and related engineering services for building and remodeling residential properties, commercial or industrial buildings, or working on large-scale infrastructure projects, such as highways, tunnels, bridges, dams, power lines and airports.

