Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roblox (RBLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX):
- 2/9/2026 – Roblox was given a new $97.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 2/9/2026 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $159.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Roblox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
- 1/30/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $165.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $174.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Roblox had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.
- 1/27/2026 – Roblox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Roblox was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/15/2026 – Roblox was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/13/2026 – Roblox was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/13/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Roblox had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.
- 1/5/2026 – Roblox was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.
- 12/29/2025 – Roblox had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Roblox had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/12/2025 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In related news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,095,938.28. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 16,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $1,598,317.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 370,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,467.68. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,891,212. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.
