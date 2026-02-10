Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Roblox (RBLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX):

2/9/2026 – Roblox was given a new $97.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/9/2026 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Roblox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Roblox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Roblox was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/6/2026 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Roblox had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Roblox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $159.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Roblox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

1/30/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $165.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $174.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Roblox had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/27/2026 – Roblox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Roblox was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/15/2026 – Roblox was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/13/2026 – Roblox was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Roblox had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/5/2026 – Roblox was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.

12/29/2025 – Roblox had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Roblox had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,095,938.28. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 16,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $1,598,317.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 370,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,467.68. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,891,212. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

