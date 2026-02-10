Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 1,760 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

VTHR opened at $306.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.36. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.11 and a fifty-two week high of $308.45. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.893 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

