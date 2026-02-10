iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.48 and last traded at $91.29, with a volume of 9865646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

