Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bioventus Price Performance

About Bioventus

Bioventus stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Bioventus, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, is a global medical device company specializing in orthobiologic solutions aimed at accelerating healing and improving patient outcomes in musculoskeletal conditions. The company develops and commercializes a portfolio of non?surgical therapies designed to address bone healing, osteoarthritis pain management and soft tissue repair. Its flagship EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System utilizes low?intensity pulsed ultrasound technology to stimulate bone growth and has been widely used in the management of delayed fractures and nonunions.

