Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immix Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immix Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $6.42 on Monday. Immix Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $340.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the third quarter worth $148,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 58,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies that target myeloid checkpoints. The company’s approach centers on harnessing the innate immune system to promote anti-tumor activity, complementing established T-cell checkpoint inhibitors. By modulating key myeloid pathways, Immix Biopharma aims to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumors and broaden the scope of effective cancer immunotherapy.

The company’s lead candidate, IMX-110, is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to activate macrophages and dendritic cells within the tumor microenvironment.

