MYX Finance (MYX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $758.09 Million

MYX Finance (MYX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. MYX Finance has a market cap of $758.09 million and $15.49 million worth of MYX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MYX Finance token can now be bought for approximately $6.08 or 0.00008801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MYX Finance has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MYX Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MYX Finance

MYX Finance was first traded on May 31st, 2023. MYX Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,762,450 tokens. MYX Finance’s official Twitter account is @myx_finance. MYX Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@myxfinance. MYX Finance’s official website is app.myx.finance.

Buying and Selling MYX Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MYX Finance (MYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MYX Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,473,423.7 in circulation. The last known price of MYX Finance is 6.18812368 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $15,012,544.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.myx.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYX Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MYX Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYX Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MYX Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MYX Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.