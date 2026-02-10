Sentient (SENT) Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges

Sentient (SENT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Sentient has a market capitalization of $212.14 million and $489.89 million worth of Sentient was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient token can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentient has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentient Profile

Sentient’s launch date was November 9th, 2025. Sentient’s total supply is 34,359,738,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,237,878,887 tokens. Sentient’s official message board is blog.sentient.xyz. The official website for Sentient is www.sentient.xyz. Sentient’s official Twitter account is @sentientagi.

Buying and Selling Sentient

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentient (SENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sentient has a current supply of 34,359,738,368 with 7,237,878,887 in circulation. The last known price of Sentient is 0.02707364 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $503,945,948.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sentient.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient using one of the exchanges listed above.

