Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.5625.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brinker International from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Brinker International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $171.01 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $100.30 and a 1 year high of $187.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, Director Ramona Hood sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $64,528.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,527.12. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron M. White sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,054,740. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 97,231 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brinker International by 105.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.

See Also

